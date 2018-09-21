Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - An Elgin man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a man Thursday.

Jacob Elary Allred, 34, is charged with first-degree assault and battery.

Kershaw County deputies say it was an argument that lead to the incident in Elgin's Tall Pines subdivision around 3:47 p.m. September 20.

As the victim was being treated for a knife wound to his right leg, he identified Allred as the suspect. Then, a citizen claimed they saw a person matching his description with blood on him walking down the road. Allred was later arrested with the same knife used in the assault in his possession.

Previous to the incident, Allred was drinking, taking meth and hadn't slept for 3 days, according to one of his associates.

“In this case, as in the vast majority of crimes we deal with, illegal drugs and their use come into play,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews.

Allred, who has a criminal history, is awaiting a bong hearing at the Kershaw County Detention Center. Previous charges include assault and battery, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, third-degree assault and battery, grand larceny and breach of peace.

