ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two suspects are wanted in connection with mail theft in Orangeburg.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, a pair of females are wanted in connection with mail being stolen from more than two dozen addresses in eastern Orangeburg County.

“It’s one thing to steal mail. But to think that at this time of year there could be a grandmother’s Christmas card to her granddaughter that was just tossed into a ditch?” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell “No, no. Not at all. You think you’re more important than that child getting a gift? We’re going to have a word with you about that. Very soon.”

According to Ravenell, the number of deputies in the area has been increased between Eutawville and Cross since the reports on Thursday.

Home security video taken near County Line Road captured images of a vehicle of interest, which appears to be a small white compact car.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle was said to be occupied by a woman on the passenger side and an older woman occupying the driver’s seat.

Ravenell said investigators discovered locations where opened mail was found. Anything of value was removed and the rest dumped.

At least two locations where mail was dumped have been found.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Investigators are asking the public for any information on the vehicle or its occupants or any home security video from the County Line Road, Belvedere Road, Nelson Ferry Road areas.

The OCSO can be reached at 803-534-3550 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

“This is just despicable,” Ravenell said.

Theft of US mail can get you up to five years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines.