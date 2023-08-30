News19 Teacher of the Week: Shequila Davis

Davis has the pleasure of teaching students in the same school district where she went to school.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, S.C. — In Shequila Davis's class of third graders, learning takes twists and turns as they study the different types of maps.

Every day she takes her students down a road for success at Fairfield Elementary School.

This homegrown educator has a way of teaching her students that parents recognize, can only come from someone familiar with the area.

Davis is a graduate of the Fairfield County School District. She's had a lot a great teachers and she's lucky enough to be able to work with one every day.

Dr. Tammy Martin has been the principal at Fairfield Elementary for more than ten years, but she taught Davis math in the 7th grade.

Davis says Martin was the type of teacher who tried to make each lesson relevant, and she implements those same strategies and techniques in her teaching style.

She graduated from college with a degree in computer science but realized that teaching was her real passion. A letter she wrote to herself in 3rd grade, saying she would become a teacher is her proof of that.

Her family and her daughter, she said, are her motivation to always encourage her students to work toward their highest goals. She uses patience, endurance and staying the course as the keys to success daily.

If you know a teacher like Ms. Davis who deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom you can nominate them by emailing us at TOW@WLTX.COM.