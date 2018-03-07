Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say a teen has been arrested on multiple charges including carjacking.

He's been identified as 19-year old Shawkeem Reese.

Investigators say they were called around 5 am on June 29th to a home on the 1700-block of Mayer Street after reports that Reese demanded a man's car at gunpoint.

Within a few minutes, investigators say another CPD officer saw the car on the 2800 block of West Beltline Boulevard.

Police say Reese failed to stop for police and instead tried to drive off. While he was driving away, officials say Reese hit a parked car on the 4200 block of West Beltline, got out of the stolen car and ran away.

After a brief foot chase, police arrested Reese.

He was taken to the Richland County jail where he is charged with carjacking, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, hit and run, failure to stop for blue lights and driving without a license.

