Two teens reported missing from West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police Department are asking for the public's help to find two teenagers reported as runaways from West Columbia.
While few details were immediately available, police say 15-year-old Matthew Henry is from Pawley’s Island and 16-year-old Austin Conley is from Bishopville.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.