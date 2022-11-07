x
Two teens reported missing from West Columbia

Police say 15-year-old Matthew Henry and 16-year-old Austin Conley are missing from West Columbia.
Credit: West Columbia Police Department

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police Department are asking for the public's help to find two teenagers reported as runaways from West Columbia.

While few details were immediately available, police say 15-year-old Matthew Henry is from Pawley’s Island and 16-year-old Austin Conley is from Bishopville. 

Credit: West Columbia Police Department

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Trash pickup coming to the town of Eutawville

