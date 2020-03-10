"Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well," Tillis said in a statement Friday night.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) has tested positive for coronavirus. He released a statement via a release on the positive diagnosis Friday night.

"Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with."

According to Tillis, he feels fine, but he also recognized that COVID-19 is serious and that people should follow the recommendations of medical experts.

"Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing."

In closing, Tillis urged North Carolinians who feel sick or have symptoms to call their doctor and get tested.

"For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you."

