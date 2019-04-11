COLUMBIA, S.C. — An accident involving a log truck, a semi and a white bus has stopped traffic on McCord's Ferry Road in Richland County.

According to tweets from the Columbia Police Department, the accident happened a little before 5 p.m. on McCord's Ferry Road.

The road is blocked from Leesburg road to Screaming Eagle Road.

Two truck drivers were taken to the hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening. No word on the passengers in the white bus.

The accident remains under investigation.

Columbia Police Department