AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A child is dead after a mobile home fire in Aiken county.

Three-year-old Jayshaun Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene of a mobile home fire that occurred at 2085 Windsor Road. Edwards was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death along with the cause of the fire.