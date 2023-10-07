Topiary artist brings skills to Columbia Metropolitan Airport and SC State Museum

Mike Gibson has created close to 600 topiaries -- sculptured landscapes -- in his 30-year career.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Driving around town, you might have noticed the detailed landscaping work at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) or the SC State Museum. Well it's thanks to a local topiary artist named Mike Gibson.

"I'm kind of like a tree whisperer," Gibson said.

He has created close to 600 topiaries, and several are right here in the Midlands.

Since he was seven years old, he's been creating topiary art with 30 years in the business and three years in Columbia.

"I do a lot of storytelling with mine. So I do what I call illusion topiary, when I make it look like something from all angles so its appreciated from all views," Gibson said.

In May, Gibson turned shrubbery at CAE into turbulent windriven-like designs inspired by Vincent Van Gough.

This week, July 11, he's finishing up work at the SC State Museum.

"Topiary's actually the healthiest thing you can do for a shrub. You're pruning out all the dead. You're opening it up, allowing more sunlight in, allowing more of that photosynthesis process to occur," Gibson said.

He uses an electric hedge trimmer, sometimes shears and occasional hand pruning.

It usually takes him a couple days to finish his work, depending on the size he's working with.

"Topiary to me is very therapeutic, something that's always been an escape for me. What ignites that passion is I get to be artistic and I get a chance to show my artistic ability through these shrubs," Gibson said. "Every growth pattern is different, every tree is different, so you're looking at what is possible."

Gibson tells News19 one of his favorite parts about this kind of art is that it instantly boosts someone's mood to look at.

"It produces positivity in you. You see the love and it becomes more peaceful in that area," Gibson said.