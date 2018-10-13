Eastover, SC (WLTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Richland County Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael made its way through South Carolina.

The EF1 tornado, which is the second weakest intensity rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale, was first recorded by the weather service around 4:22 a.m. October 11. With maximum speeds of 90 mph, the tornado's path spanned 6 miles, running east of Highway 601 into Eastover.

It touched down near Joe Collins Road, where it uprooted several trees. When crossing Reynolds Road, the tornado uprooted a large hardwood tree that then blocked the road. It continued to cause minor tree damage as it traveled north where it uprooted several other trees on Henry Street. The tornado lifted around 4:30 a.m.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

