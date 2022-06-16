Could the heat cause blackouts in South Carolina this summer?

CAYCE, S.C. — The hot temperatures in the Midlands could put a strain on more than your pockets. According to a recent report from North American Electric Reliability Corporation, South Carolina's energy grid could experience blackouts because of the heat.
The concern for summertime power outages is up as South Carolina continues to produce triple-digit weather.
“Right now, all of our major operating plants are either operating or ready to go on standby,” Matthew Long with Dominion Energy said.
Long explained it's a year-round effort to prepare their power grid for increased energy seasons.
"South Carolina's grid is interconnected with other grids across the southeast. A situation that happened in Texas where they are isolated we are connected with other utilities in the south east," Long said.
He adds, during the summer, your air conditioning is working overtime and there are things everyone can do to lessen the strain.
Dominion also said there are small things that consumers can do to lessen the strain, including:
- Turning the temperature on your AC up to 78 degrees, and
- Avoid running large appliances at the same time, like washer and dishwasher.
Aside from consumer effort, the company says it is prepared and equipped to pull energy from surrounding utilities in the southeast, if necessary.