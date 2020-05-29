MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Horry County Beach Patrol officers report seeing Portuguese man o’ wars along Myrtle Beach Thursday morning, especially on the north end.

Officials say the sea creatures, which move with the current, are dotting the shore right now because of the east wind that came through the area with Tropical Storm Bertha and the shape of the coast.

Although related to jellyfish, officials say the Portuguese man o’ wars are a separate animal made up of a colony of individual stinging cells. They can inflict extremely painful stings, with its tentacles often being compared to a bullwhip.

Officials are reminding beachgoers to steer clear of the sea creatures on the beach and in the ocean as even a beached or dead man o’ war can sting.

In the event you get stung, officials say the most common treatment is a vinegar solution, which acts to neutralize the sting. Work to carefully lift the tentacles away from the skin—don’t rub or brush the affected area. If a reaction, like shortness of breath, swelling, itching, redness, nausea or vomiting or chills occur, see a doctor immediately.