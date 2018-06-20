Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter police arrested two men they say are connected to a series of events involving gunfire around Sumter.

A shots fired call after a home on the 200 block of Cedar Avenue was struck by gunfire around 11 p.m. Monday night was the most recent incident, according to the Sumter Police Department.

The incidents began in April between two groups of people who reportedly know each other. Police believe at least four other gun-related calls in the Cedar Avenue, Webb Street and Flamingo Road areas are also linked. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incidents.

Quintez Latroy Ford, 21, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and pointing and presenting a firearm after he fired shots in the air at a home on the 200 block of Cedar Avenue on May 4. Asiatic Jamal Samuel, 19, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a man near a Reed Roman Road residence on June 11. Police say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues

Ford, who has a previous criminal history, was denied bond, while a $10,000 surety bond was set for Samuel. Both were booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Police encourage the public call 911 if you hear gunfire in your neighborhood. Details, including location, the number of shots fired, direction in which the shots were heard, description of and number of individuals/vehicles seen in the area, may further help officers in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

