SUMTER, S.C. — Two bodies were found inside a buring car Monday afternoon.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is investigating along with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The bodies were found on Foxville Road. The Sumter Fire department had put out the fire by the time deputies arrived.

This incident is being investigated as a suspected arson and suspicious deaths.

According to Sumter coroner Robert Baker, autopsies will be performed Wednesday morning at the Medical University of SC in Charleston.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.