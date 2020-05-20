EASTOVER, S.C. — Two people have died following a fire early Wednesday morning in Lower Richland County.

According to Columbia Fire, crews responded just before 12:30 a.m. to a house fire along the 1600 block of Chain Gang Road in Eastover. According to Columbia Fire the house was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Firefighters found one person outside the property who had significant injuries and needed to be transported. A second person was found inside the home after the fire was brought under control.

Officials later confirmed the person taken to the hospital died.

Columbia Fire Department is working with the Richland County Coroners Office as well as the Richland County Fire Marshals Office to determine what caused the fire.