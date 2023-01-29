Mother, daughter die following Aiken house fire

The eldest of the victims died at the scene and her daughter died the next day at an Augusta hospital, the coroner's office said.

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released the names of two women who were pulled from an Aiken County house fire earlier in the week but ultimately died from their injuries.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his initial statement that investigators were first called to the 1300 block of Aldrich Street around 12:30 a.m. where fire crews and police had been notified that two family members were still inside a burning home.

The victims, a mother and daughter, were found inside a bedroom and removed from the home with the former, 64-year-old Sylva Spann, dying at the scene.

Her daughter, who wasn't initially identified, was taken to Doctors Hospital of Augusta in critical condition. However, his office provided an update on Thursday confirming that the daughter, 35-year-old Concetta Spann, had died that afternoon at the hospital.

Both the coroner's office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are still investigating the fire. An autopsy has also already been announced for the elder victim to determine her official cause of death.