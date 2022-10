A woman was found dead near the road in Camden County, officials say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified woman's body was found in Camden County, Georgia on Saturday evening, according to law enforcement.

The body was found near the southbound exit ramp at Exit 14 in Woodbine around 6 p.m., the Camden County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how the woman died or if foul play is involved.