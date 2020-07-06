NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County chapter of the NAACP held a peaceful unity rally today where hundreds showed up to advocate for change.

Carlton Kinard, president of the Newberry Chapter of the NAACP organized the event that brought hundreds to the county courthouse after marching from Memorial Park. The group protested for Unity among many other things Sunday afternoon.

“We know that we have our own local problems here in Newberry County and we want to come together in unity and in peace to make sure that we bring about the change here in Newberry County," Kinard tells News19.

Many officials took the mic like Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster, the City of Newberry’s Mayor Foster Senn and the Chief of the Newberry Police Roy McClurkin.

“It just shows you that care and that cause that they have for the community," Chief McClurkin says, "And when you look out there and see that many people with care and cause then you know that people of this city and also this county, they have the best interests of this place in mind.”

All were gathered peacefully and in unity to make a change when it comes to systemic racism and police brutality.

Kinard told us some of those changes they would like to see, “We are looking on the policy side. Bringing about the racial ethnic training that our officers need to go through and also bring about some civic academies that we can put forth and programs we can put forth in Newberry County through our County Chamber of Commerce and city government, county government and also Newberry College as well.”

"Today I wanted to walk in the footsteps of my ancestors," Newberry resident Jonai Grant tells us, "Being a young person in America today, a black American, I just want to be the change."

"I love the cops. No problem with them but I feel like a lot of police brutality is happening and it shouldn't be," Adriana Lopez says. She was happy to see a peaceful rally in Newberry.

Tashawn Canon is looking forward to seeing what change can happen, "It's heartwarming. It's wonderful to see a large diverse group working together for the betterment of our community and our world."

"There's certainly a large underclass of folks and to give them a hand-up, not a handout, I think we need to do more for that," says another protester Mike Bernardo.

"Black lives do matter," Newberry school board member Quinn Cureton told News19, "We need to come together in unity and we don't need to go another year, another two years, five, ten or 50 years doing the same things that we've been doing. We need the change and change starts today."

There were also tables set up to help attendants register to vote as well as join the NAACP chapter in Newberry.