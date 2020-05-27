COLUMBIA, S.C. — Beginning on Monday June 1, The University of South Carolina will require all students, faculty and staff to wear a mask while on campus.

According to the university, masks will be required in Student Health Services, Thomas Cooper Library, Russell House and all classrooms.

According to a note sent out by USC President, Robert Caslen, individuals are expected to wear the coverings whenever social distancing is difficult.

Caslen also said that a washable face mask would be provided to faculty, staff and students.

Below is the full letter sent out by President Robert Caslen.

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

Next week we will begin the phased, transitional re-opening of campus with the return of select groups of students, faculty and staff to classrooms, labs and offices. I am eager to see the campus come back to life slowly but surely, and I have confidence in the recommendations of our Future Planning Group (FPG) that we can do so safely through critical risk mitigation measures.

I write today to announce that wearing face coverings is one of these measures. After discussion with our health care experts, and in consultation with faculty, staff and student leaders, effective June 1 I am approving a face covering policy for the Columbia campus. This policy provides:

All individuals on campus are expected to wear a face covering whenever physical distancing (six feet or more) is difficult or the risk of infection is high.

The university will provide a washable, reusable face covering for every student, faculty and staff member.

The university will require face coverings in the following areas: Student Health Services, Thomas Cooper Library, the Russell House and all classrooms.

Employees and students should carry a face covering of their choice on campus at all times so as to be prepared for other environments where a face covering is required (as designated by the university) or highly recommended.

University employees who cannot wear face coverings due to health conditions should contact their supervisors.

Students with health conditions that make wearing a face covering risky should register with the Student Disabilities Resource Center and accommodations will be made.

Put simply, we wear face coverings in order to protect others, and as Gamecocks we pledge to demonstrate concern for others. The research is clear: an infected person wearing a face covering may reduce the spread of COVID-19 to others. It could be easy to assume that you don’t need to wear a face covering if you feel fine, but we all know that asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 could unknowingly spread the virus to those around them.

Face coverings are just one approach we are taking to help make campus safer. We will implement social distancing protocols, install additional hand sanitizing stations, disinfect high-touch areas around campus and provide testing for all returning students, faculty and staff. Testing for returning employees and students will take place on June 1 and 2 at the Colonial Life Arena from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The testing is free, and you must bring your health insurance card and your Carolina ID. More information about scheduling an appointment for a test will be announced prior to June 1. We will also continue to update you on additional risk mitigation practices and other measures that will inform how we study, work and live on campus together.

It is incumbent upon all of us to prioritize the safety of our community as we gradually return to campus over the next few months. The new normal is upon us, and I know we will work together for the greater good and enjoy being back together on this campus we all love.

Forever to thee,

Bob Caslen