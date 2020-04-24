COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has sat mostly silent for weeks now.

All due to the coronavirus pandemic, learning is now taking place on line.

Friday, the school's Board of Trustees met via conference call and discussed goals the University has set for its future.

University President Robert Caslen addressed the board about his plan for bringing students back to campus in the fall, "We want it to be a holistic plan that impresses health and safety perspectives," Caslen says, "And not just the health and safety first and foremost of our campus of students, faculty and staff- but since 80% of our students live off campus, we are very concerned with the health and safety not only of our campus but even off campus in the Columbia and Midlands community."

The President says they hope to bring students back by August 20 as scheduled, with either a full return or by a phased return, "We do not want to look at the pandemic and put all of our resources so that it takes us- once this thing is over- six months to get out of it."

Although it's unclear when the university's athletics schedule will resume, some coaches have received good news surrounding their contracts. Also in Friday's meeting,Football assistant coaches Bobby Bentley and Mike Peterson, along with Dawn Staley's top assistant women's basketball coach Lisa Boyer, all received one year extensions, approved by the board.