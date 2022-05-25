What we know about the victims in the Uvalde elementary school shooting

Nineteen of the victims were students.

UVALDE, Texas — Tragedy struck Robb Elementary in Uvalde on Tuesday.

At least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a shooting, according to law enforcement officials. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries.

The alleged shooter was also killed by a tactical agent responding to the scene after he exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, local police confirmed. It is believed that shooter acted alone.

Here are the victims that have been identified so far.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was a 3rd grader at Robb Elementary.

Uziyah Garcia

Manny Renfro told the Associated Press he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Xavier Javier Lopez

The Associated Press spoke with Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, who identified her cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, as one of the victims.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

This story will be updated as more victim identifications become available.

Eva Mireles

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

Ybarra prepared to give blood for the wounded and pondered how no one noticed trouble with the shooter in time to stop him.

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Fourth grader Eliahana Cruz Torres was looking forward to her last softball game of the season on Tuesday.

"She was very excited about her softball game today. She was kind of nervous," her aunt said. "I talked to her last night and she was kind of nervous, saying that it was her last game and she didn't want softball to end. And she was excited because there were gonna, I guess, announce the ones that made it to all stars. And she was also saying like, 'what if I make it? I'm gonna be so nervous.' And I was like, 'girl you got this. You're gonna be good at it. You got this.' So she was excited."

Rogelio Torres

The father of Rogelio Torres confirmed Wednesday morning that his son was killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Rogelio was 10-years-old.

Nevaeh Bravo

Family members of Nevaeh Bravo said she was 10-years-old and attended Robb Elementary School.

Jailah Nicole Silguero

The grandmother of Jailah Silguero confirmed Wednesday that Jailah was killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School.