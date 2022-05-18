Want to be a firefly? Head to the Vista this weekend

Congaree Vista is inviting folks to be a firefly this weekend, complete with a flashing light.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Want to be a firefly?

Not a baseball player but a firefly? The Congaree Vista Guild is your hookup.

The Congaree Vista Guild invites you to be a Firefly in The Vista. In partnership with Congaree National Park, the Vista Guild invites patrons to celebrate the annual synchronous fireflies on May 20 and 21.

“We are excited to partner with a local treasure: Congaree National Park. The work the park does to bring such a wonderful asset to our community is unmatched,” said Vista Guild Executive Director, Abby Anderson. “With the lottery to see the fireflies this year in place, we wanted to create a way that more members of our community could still get together to celebrate these creatures.”

Every year the fireflies at Congaree National Park synchronize their glow for a few weeks in the spring. These species of fireflies, Photuris frontalis, are one of only three North American fireflies that behave in such a way.

"We are thrilled to once more work alongside the Vista Guild and our local communities to celebrate the arrival of the synchronized fireflies at Congaree National Park. As this increasingly iconic period of the late spring continues to draw more people each year from around the country to the city of Columbia and the surrounding area, it is exciting that we can join with our local communities to celebrate one of the unique features that makes our region of South Carolina special," said acting Superintendent Stephen Akins.

Personal flashing lights can be picked up at various Vista businesses during the week of May 15.

Visit #thevistasc this weekend and celebrate the fireflies with us and Congaree National Park. Stop by a participating business this week and pick up a flashing light to blink with us! Posted by The Vista on Monday, May 16, 2022

The community is encouraged to bring these back to The Vista on the evenings of May 20 and 21 to celebrate the fireflies at Congaree National Park.

Lights for this event can be picked up at:

Art Bar (1211 Park Street)

Experience Columbia SC Visitor Center (1120 Lincoln Street)

Rita's Italian Ice (800 Lady Street)

Studio Cellar (912 Lady Street)

For more information about the Congaree Vista Guild, visit www.VistaColumbia.com or call (803) 269-5946. Follow the Vista Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @VistaColumbiaSC.