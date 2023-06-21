West Columbia Council Member Erin Porter resigning: Here's why and when the special election will be

West Columbia Council Member Erin Porter is resigning effective July 7.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Council Member Erin Porter is resigning effective July 7 due to a move outside her district, according to city officials.

A special election will be held in conjunction with the general election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to fill her seat.

Porter has served West Columbia District 7 since 2017. A founding member of the Saluda Gardens Neighborhood Association, she played an active role in overseeing utility projects, such as the water line replacement project currently taking place in Saluda Gardens and the surrounding area. She has also been instrumental in the addition of paramedics to the West Columbia Fire Department.

“The City has benefitted greatly from Councilmember Porter’s service over the past 6 years," Mayor Tem Miles said. "Her knowledge as an engineer has helped with many of the considerations and projects we have worked on. She will be greatly missed and we wish her the best.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the City of West Columbia on council and the residents of District 7," Porter said." "Many projects have been completed over the years from events, economic development, revitalization, parks and recreation, and planning while providing excellent essential services through utilities, sanitation, police, and fire. I am especially proud of our dedicated city staff and the expansion of our Capital Improvements Plan, prioritizing the investments to our water and wastewater distribution systems."

The official public notice for the special and general elections will be posted on the City of West Columbia’s website in August 2023, according to city officials.

Any person wishing to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general or special election must do so no later than midnight on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Lexington County Office will be open for Early Voting beginning October 23, 2023, through November 3, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed Saturday and Sunday).

The following offices will be determined in the Nov. 7 elections:

Mayor;

City Council District 2;

City Council District 4;

City Council District 6;

City Council District 7 (special election for unexpired term); and

City Council District 8.