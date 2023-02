Wayne Marcolini has not been seen for over two months.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia police need your help finding a man missing since November of 2022.

Wayne Marcolini, 62, was reportedly last seen by a friend on November 25, 2022.

Mr. Marcolini is 62-years-old, is 5’11” tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.