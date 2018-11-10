West Columbia, SC (WLTX) A mill house in West Columbia became one of the victims of Hurricane Michael.

Rich Coble had been working on renovating a home he bought on Oliver street in West Columbia. The home, one of the over 100 year-old homes on what is called the "mill hill", had been gutted and next week work was to begin, but as Coble said, "The wind got here before we could."

Coble plans to use some of the wood from the home and re-purpose it for the new construction.

No one was injured when the home fell.

