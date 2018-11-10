TYLER — Mental health is defined as a person's emotional, psychological and social well-being.

"A lot of things can cause it or create it, but it's something that allows the person not to have control over their mental faculties like they normally would without maybe something happening or something within genetics being disturbed," said counselor Marcus Wade.

One in six people every week experience a common mental health problem like anxiety or depression.

"Keeping people aware is very important on a daily basis and how important the struggle to stay healthy is hard for some people," Wade said.

Wade said having World Mental Health Day is important to let people who struggle with mental illness know they have options for help.

"Most definitely see a professional," Wade advised. "Talk through some of the issues cause a lot of the mental health diagnosis's can be processed through medication management, but through process through therapy."

Common signs of mental illness include excessive worrying, excessive sadness, extreme mood changes, suicidal thoughts, inability to carry out daily activities and more.

For general questions about mental health issues or treatment options in the area, The National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline is available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The number is 1-800-950-6264.

There's also a National Suicide Hotline that's available 24/7 and free. That number is 1-800-273-TALK.

