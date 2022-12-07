Anyone who sees Gunner is asked to contact the sheriff's office instead of approaching him.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for a bloodhound named Gunner that broke free during K-9 training Wednesday.

Gunner jerked away from his handler during training and ran into the woods around 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. It happened near the Living History Farm inside Kings Mountain State Park off Camp Cherokee Road.

He hasn't been seen since, though dozens of officers from several K9 tracking teams are searching. He has his harness and leash on him.

The York County Sheriff's Office said Gunner is from a Virginia law enforcement agency.

MISSING: During our K-9 training today the pictured bloodhound "Gunner" jerked away from his handler and ran off into the woods around 3:00 pm at Kings Mountain State Park. Gunner has not been seen since. There are dozens of officers in the area searching. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/FrthHvEuet — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 7, 2022

Anyone who sees Gunner is asked to contact the York County Sheriff's Office instead of approaching him, so they can come get him.

