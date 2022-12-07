x
Bloodhound runs away during K-9 training

Anyone who sees Gunner is asked to contact the sheriff's office instead of approaching him.
Credit: YCSO

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for a bloodhound named Gunner that broke free during K-9 training Wednesday. 

Gunner jerked away from his handler during training and ran into the woods around 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. It happened near the Living History Farm inside Kings Mountain State Park off Camp Cherokee Road.

He hasn't been seen since, though dozens of officers from several K9 tracking teams are searching. He has his harness and leash on him.

The York County Sheriff's Office said Gunner is from a Virginia law enforcement agency.

Anyone who sees Gunner is asked to contact the York County Sheriff's Office instead of approaching him, so they can come get him. 

