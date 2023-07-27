Someone in South Carolina holding onto $2 million ticket

The store that sold the ticket isn't a stranger to selling big winners either.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in South Carolina is a multi-millionaire - but they may not know it yet.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said a store with a lucrative past - as far as lottery wins go - just sold a $2 million ticket. But the winner hasn't come forward yet.

The ticket was sold at KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville. The winner came close to winning even more and matched all five white ball numbers - 3, 16, 40, 48 and 60 - only missing the Powerball, 14. The ticket would typically be worth $1 million, but the jackpot doubled because the winner purchased PowerPlay for another dollar.

The purchaser of the one-in-11,688,054 ticket has 180 days from the date of the drawing - in this case, July 26 - to claim their winnings.