South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store

The big winner said he was sitting at home when he realized he had won.

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store.

The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.

He told lottery officials that his next move was to immediately tell his wife. The $300,000 Red Cherry Tripler prize left her even more excited than it did him, he said.

The couple already has plans to spend part of their winnings to pay off their home.