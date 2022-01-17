West Columbia couple wins $300,000 in lottery scratch-off

Winning scratch-off ticket purchased at Smart Shop convenience store on Platt Springs Road

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One West Columbia couple is $300,000 richer after purchasing a winning $10 Instant Jackpot scratch-off ticket in the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials say the woman told them she picked out the ticket at the Smart Stop on Platt Springs Road and scratched it in the car while parked outside with her boyfriend. When she saw the six-figure winning number, she asked her boyfriend to take the ticket inside to scan it to be sure.

“The store clerk fist bumped him,” she said. “It was amazing. We felt butterflies.”

The couple plan to use the money for a new truck, home improvements, and an upcoming wedding.

“We’re going to live happily ever after,” the boyfriend said.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 900,000 to leave two top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Instant Jackpot game.

Smart Stop in West Columbia received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.