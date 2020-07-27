Missouri police officers would not pay state taxes under new proposal

A state representative from St. Charles County filed the bill to help recruitment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Police officers in Missouri would not have to pay state income tax under a bill filed Monday, the start of the state's special session on violent crime.

"With crime on the rise across our state, it is clear that our police officers need more funding – not less," said Rep. Phil Christofanelli, who filed the bill. He represents parts of St. Peters and St. Charles County.

"With departments in our urban cores facing critical staff shortages, this bill is designed to incentivize recruitment of the best and brightest to serve the important role of keeping our communities safe," Christofanelli said in a press release.

If passed, the bill Christofanelli said he hopes HB 24 will give police departments a tool to help incentivize recruitment and retention.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he wants the special session to narrowly focus on six provisions to amendments, including waiving the residency requirement for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, which is down about 130 police officers.