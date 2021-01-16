Franklin Graham says 'shame, shame' on GOP who voted to impeach Trump

Graham compared the group to Judas in the Bible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Evangelist Franklin Graham lashed out at Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, accusing them of betraying the outgoing president.

Graham took to social media to castigate the 10 members who Wednesday supported the effort.

"Shame, shame on the ten Republicans who joined with Speaker Pelosi & the House Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday. After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back & betray him so quickly? What was done yesterday only further divides our nation."

He touted Trump's record on the economy and taxes. Later, in a Facebook post, he compared them to Judas, who in the Bible betrayed Jesus for money.

"It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal," he wrote.

He also said he hoped President-Elect Biden would keep his word and work for unity.

The House voted 232-197 in favor of impeaching Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection. He became the first president to be impeached twice. The vote came days spoke to supporters hours before a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by telling his supporters to “fight like hell” against election results that he falsely told them were rigged.

Graham is the son of legendary pastor Rev. Billy Graham. He has been a staunch supporter of the President. He appeared with Trump at a rally in North Carolina just two days before the November election.