Columbia resident with family in Ukraine reflects on the one-year mark since the war with Russia began

Ana Sazonov is hoping those at home don't forget about the War in Ukraine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — February 24, 2023, marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

"So many things have changed," Columbia resident Ana Sazonov said. "Feburary 24, 2022, kinda was a pivot point in my life."

Sazonov, who was born in Berezne, Ukraine, still has family there. She says she's devastated by what she's seen.

"My family was kinda stressed. What gonna happen? What are the different options? Are we gonna be attacked? Should we leave?" Sazonov said. "Literally, my family and parents made a plan in the case of and it's kinda surreal in 2023 to have those conversations in case of this is what's going to happen, and this is what I prepare for myself every day, to whom am I reaching out if my town my family is going to be under attack?"

Sazonov returned to America in September after spending time on the front lines and seeing her family back home. Now, she's decided to leave her job and focus on the non-profit Ukranian Patriot, where she hopes to bring attention and awareness to her hometown.

"Unfortunately, a war is tiring, and it's been a year already, and people's attention has gone down, and there is fatigue around the world," Sazonov said. Ukrainians cannot allow themselves to have fatigue. They have to keep fighting because, if they stop fighting, basically Ukraine will fall."

"Basically, this war made Ukrainians stronger, braver, and resilient," Sazonov said. "That's the word of this year cause nothing can stop us, and I think it's a great example for the rest of the world. You have to keep fighting and do the right thing."