Powerball winning numbers announced, jackpot tops $2 billion

Could there finally be a winner?

Despite a delay that stretched into Tuesday morning, the winning numbers for Powerball's record-breaking jackpot have been announced.

The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 and a Power Play of 2X, the game's website said. The Monday night drawing was delayed for nearly 10 hours because a participating lottery had issues processing sales and other data.

Video of the drawing, supervised by certified public accountants, was posted on Powerball's YouTube page on Tuesday morning. The already sky-high estimated jackpot went up to $2.04 billion before the drawing.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said the delayed Powerball drawing was held at 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday

Lottery officials said it's against policy to name the lottery that caused the delay. The drawing couldn't commence until all 48 participating lotteries submitted their sales and play data.

“Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a Tuesday morning statement.

It's still unclear whether there's finally a jackpot winner. Even with the huge prize, the odds of winning remain tiny — 1 in 292.2 million. If no one wins big despite soaring ticket sales, the jackpot will set yet another record by having 41 draws without a grand prize winner.

There's a good chance that could happen, too; Saturday's drawing only covered 62% of all possible number combinations. The previous record jackpot got to more than 88% coverage.

Even so, more than a few people could become millionaires Tuesday. Sixteen tickets across a dozen states were worth $1 million Saturday, and one person in Kentucky won $2 million.

The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record and will keep growing until someone wins. It's one of only five jackpots to have grown past $1 billion.