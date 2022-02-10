Police believe that the man found with a gunshot wound inflicted it himself. He remains in the hospital and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

WYOMING, Mich. — Officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety are revealing more information about a shooting that left a 2-year-old dead and a man injured.

On Wednesday around 6:20 p.m., officers arrived at a home in the 2400 block of Meyer Avenue SW. Inside the home, a 2-year-old girl was found dead with a gunshot wound. A man was also found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“One of our goals as an agency is to reduce gun violence. This is one of the most tragic examples of gun violence that I have ever seen in my career,” said Public Safety Chief Kimberly Koster in a press conference.

Police say they believe the shooting was not an accident, and that the man shot himself.

The suspect remains at the hospital and is expected to survive. He is under police guard and will be taken to jail as soon as possible.

Police say he is expected to be arraigned Friday. His identity will not be released prior to his arraignment.

Police confirmed that the suspect has a history of violent crime and was on parole. Due to this, he would not have been able to legally possess a firearm.

On Thursday, family identified the child as Khalise Lynn Parks.

Police say that the suspect is a relative of Khalise. While Khalise did not live at the home where the shooting occurred, two relatives did.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police were unable to disclose details about what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Watch the full press conference here:

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.