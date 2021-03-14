Yo-Yo Ma transforms COVID vaccine waiting period into surprise concert

After getting his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Yo-Yo Ma used his 15-minute observation period to put on a concert for everyone else who got vaccinated.

WASHINGTON — Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma put on a surprise concert Saturday at a vaccination clinic in Massachusetts.

The world-famous musician had just received his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at Berkshire Community College when he decided to transform everyone's 15-minute observation period into a musical celebration.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative explained that Yo-Yo Ma, a part-time Berkshires resident, "wanted to give something back."

So after receiving his shot, Yo-Yo Ma took a seat along the wall of the observation area and played for his 15-minute observation time.

Berkshire Community College shared some clips of his performance on Facebook.

Saturday also marked one year to the date from when Yo-Yo Ma first posted about his #SongsOfComfort project amid the start of COVID-19 lockdowns.

"In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort," he posted on March 13, 2020. The cellist began posting videos of himself and encouraged other musicians to join him in spreading music during the anxious time.

"Somehow music always has been comforting to me. This is what I do and this is the best that I can offer and I know many people are doing everything they can from what they know and this is just something that I can do," Yo-Yo Ma explained to PBS Newshour back in March 2020.