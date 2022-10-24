Family safely rescued after being stuck 20 stories underground due to Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breakdown

Coconino County Search and Rescue were advised they would possibly have to hoist the family up 20 stories from the bottom of the caverns.

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. — A broken elevator left a family of five stuck at the bottom of the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs on Route 66 on Sunday. Two days later, authorities said they were able to safely extract each of the family members.

The family was staying at the Grand Canyon Caverns Hotel at the bottom of the caverns, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

The broken elevator meant the only way out was to climb up 20 flights of stairs, but some members of the family were not in physical shape to make the climb and the other members of the family wanted to wait until they could all get out.

All of the family members were removed at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night, CCSO deputies said. those rescued were safe and in good condition.

Authorities said they would release more information later Tuesday morning.

