Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office said the incident occurred in the parking lot

Example video title will go here for this video

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — An 18-year-old man and a related woman have been arrested after an attempted robbery of a couple outside of a Sam’s Club in Terrebonne Parish Friday afternoon ended up with a Good Samaritan being shot.

The Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office said that Jacob Luke Jr, 18, of Dulac, and Heather Luke, 37, of Chauvin were arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for armed robbery, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, aggravated batter and attempted first-degree murder.

The Good Samaritan was taken to the hospital and was said to be “stable.” The sheriff's office says the two suspects are related.

According to the sheriff’s office, a couple in the parking lot of the store was approached by a perpetrator who demanded the woman’s purse. A Good Samaritan attempted to intervene and he was shot by the perpetrator, who then ran away.

A short time later, Jacob Luke was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office says that several pieces of evidence from the scene linked Luke to the to the incident.

In addition, the sheriff’s office said that additional evidence linked Heather Luke to the crime as well. She was located in Chauvin sometime later and taken into custody.

They said Jacob Luke confessed to his involvement.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said he was grateful to several law enforcement agencies and EMS for helping in the situation.

“The level of disregard for human life that occurred today at the hands of these violent suspects is truly disheartening. I am incredibly proud of the quick response that was displayed today, by multiple agencies, which led to the swift capture of the offenders. I am blessed to work in a community where our Public Safety partners work collaboratively, to bring dangerous offenders to justice.”