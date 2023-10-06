HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg that left one man dead Thursday night.
Prior to the shooting, the victim was attending a memorial service for an 18-year-old man who died in a crash involving a Harrisburg Police vehicle earlier this week, a spokesperson with the city confirmed Friday.
Authorities identified the victim as Marshall Vujasinovich, 22, of Steelton. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of South 19th and Holly streets, where a small group of people had gathered to mourn the death of 18-year-old Marion Holmes, according to spokesperson Matt Maisel.
Holmes died in a two-vehicle crash involving a Harrisburg Police cruiser Tuesday night. The vehicle Holmes was a passenger in, a 2000 Mercury Sable, in a crash with the cruiser, which was responding to an emergency call elsewhere in the city, authorities said.
The crash is under investigation by State Police. The officer who was driving the car will be assigned to desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation, Maisel said earlier this week.