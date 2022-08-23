Fort Jackson gets new commanding general

Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly to take command in August 31 ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Army Training Center and Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, will welcome a new commanding general during a ceremony on August 31, 2022.

Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly will assume command, becoming the 53rh commanding general at Fort Jackson, replacing Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis.

Michaelis is retiring and becoming the commandant of corps of cadets at Texas A&M University.

Kelly comes to Fort Jackson after being the command general of the US Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division, a position he held since June 2020. During that time, Kelly oversaw the planning, design, and construction of projects to support the military, protect America's water resources, and restore and enhance the environment within a 250,000 square mile area which includes all or part of eight southeastern states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Before that, Kelly was the Director at the Office of the Chief of Engineers at the Pentagon, commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers Afghanistan District (June 2018-July 2019), and US Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District (July 2015-June 2018). He has also served duty in various leadership positions in Asia, the Middle East, and United States.

Among his many awards and decorations, Kelly has received the Legion of Merit, three Bronze Stars, five Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Engineer Association's Silver Order of the de Fleury Medal.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from West Point, a master’s degree in engineering management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in statistics from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in joint campaign planning and strategy from the National Defense University, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is a graduate of the Joint Advanced Warfighter School, Combined Arms Services Staff School, the Sapper Leader Course, as well as the Engineer Officer Basic and Advanced Courses. He is also a certified Project Management Professional.