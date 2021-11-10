S.C. National Guard to grand marshal Columbia Veterans Day Parade

The annual parade, known as one of the Southeast’s largest Veterans Day parades, is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 11 in downtown Columbia.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets, and travel southbound on Sumter Street, ending at Pendleton Street near the State House.

The Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the City of Columbia and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina, WIS, USC and Cocky, Chamber of Commerce, Fort Jackson, Year of the Veteran Truck and USO.