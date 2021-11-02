Virtual state career fair on Nov. 9 for veterans

Organizers expect representatives from more than 35 state agencies and institutions of higher learning who are looking to employ veterans.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- An upcoming event in South Carolina is aiming to not just connect veterans with future jobs, but rather provide them with career opportunities.

"The discipline and skills they bring to the table enable them to have a long and successful state government career and help agencies better serve South Carolinians,” Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs and several other agencies are teaming up to host a virtual career fair on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for South Carolina veterans looking for work.

“As a state agency, we want to continually connect veterans to the many career opportunities in state government,” said the Department of Administration's executive director, Marcia Adams.

The virtual career fair is the second hosted by South Carolina in 2021, according to organizers. It will include representatives from 35 state agencies and institutions of higher learning.

Positions being recruited are in several areas, including accounting, finance, engineering, grant management, health care, human resources, information technology, management, security, and law enforcement. Positions in other skill-specific trades will also be sought, the Department of Admin reports.

“South Carolina prides itself in being a military state that values our Veterans and recognizes their many skills and talents,” Gov. McMaster said. “That is why our state agencies are actively recruiting men and women who’ve served in the military."

Registration for the Veterans Virtual Career Fair is now open and can be done on the event's webpage.on the event's webpage.

