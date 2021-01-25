SEBRING, Fla. — A young boy got off the school bus at the wrong stop and hasn't been seen since, the sheriff's office said.
Tayten Ladwig, 7, last was seen getting off the bus around 2:15 p.m. at State Route 17 and Grove Avenue, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
It's believed he was wearing a black shirt with neon colors, grey pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Ladwig's whereabouts is asked to call 863-402-7200 option 1.
