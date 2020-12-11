Officers at the time were trying to arrest Henry Kistler Berry III for making multiple false 911 calls.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two Newport News police officers are facing charges in connection with the death of a suspect who was being taken into custody last year.

The Daily Press first reported that a grand jury indicted 33-year-old Sgt. Albin Pearson and 31-year-old Officer Dwight Pitterson on Tuesday. Arrest records show Pearson faces several charges, including second-degree murder. Pitterson is charged with assault and malicious wounding.

Both men are currently in jail, held without bond.

Newport News Police said that last December, Pearson was involved in the shooting death of 43-year-old Henry Kistler Berry III. It happened during a struggle over a taser.

Officers at the time were trying to arrest Berry for making multiple false 911 calls.

Police Chief Steve Drew said when officers got to Berry's home and tried to arrest him, he ran back inside.

Chief Drew said there was a struggle between Berry and several officers. He said when Berry refused to let officers handcuff him, one officer used a stun gun on him.

The Chief said that's when Berry grabbed the stun gun and used it on officers. Police said Pearson then shot Berry, killing him.

Newport News Police said Pearson was a 12-year veteran of the department. He was placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigation is ongoing.

“Our detectives worked diligently to investigate and present the facts for review by the Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office,” Chief Drew said. “This is an unfortunate and tragic situation for all those involved and we must now allow the judicial process to take its course.”

He added, “The Newport News Police Department wishes to, once again, express our deepest condolences to the Berry family."

The Suffolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is handling the case after Newport News prosecutors recused themselves. On Thursday morning, a Newport News judge also recused as well.