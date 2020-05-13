Overturned tractor-trailer blocks exit ramp on I-26W in West Columbia

An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking part of the roadway on Augusta Road. The exit ramp on I-26 West at 111A is blocked as crews try to clear the roadway. At this time there is no word on injuries.
Check back for more updates.
