KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, two pedestrians were struck and killed by two vehicles early Friday morning, November 29.

Troopers say the incident happened on Interstate-20 eastbound near milemarker 87 on White Pond Road just after 1:30 a.m.

According to troopers, the two individuals were in the roadway when they were hit by a 2019 Nissan and 2015 Honda.

No charges are expected to be filed because the pedestrians were in the roadway, according to highway patrol.

The case remains under investigation.

