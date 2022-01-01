Columbia picks outdoor venue for mayor's Tuesday inauguration

The city said the move will help open the event up to the general public while also providing a safer venue for those with health concerns.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia will inaugurate its next mayor outdoors to allow greater public attendance, safely, amid the COVID pandemic.

The event will be held on Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Main Street.

In a statement released by the City of Columbia, the outdoor venue will have city hall as a backdrop as a symbol of the "hope and spirit of our city, while also highlighting the resilient spirit of our community."

"We are open in the City of Columbia," Mayor-elect Daniel Rickenmann said in the city's statement. "On January 4, our Swearing-In celebration will mark the start of a new day in the City of Columbia’s history."

He added that the outdoor venue for the swearing-in will allow those who want to attend to do so without "concerns over health or wellbeing."

Also being sworn in will be Councilman-elect Joe E. Taylor, Councilwoman-elect Tina Herbert, and Councilwoman-elect Aditi Bussells.