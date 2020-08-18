Congressman Jim Clyburn visits Eastover to discuss mailing concerns

With the November election less than 80 days away, concerns over mailing issues continue to grow.

EASTOVER, S.C. — Worry over cost-cutting measures taken by the United States Postal Service (USPS) continue to grow, as the November election nears and reports of extended mail delivery times surface.

“I think that it is beyond cynicism to undertake any effort to cripple the operations of the post office,” Congressman Jim Clyburn said. “I feel very strongly that this issue is something much more than whether or not people are able to mail in ballots. Defunding the post office is something far more sinister than that.”

On Tuesday, Congressman Clyburn stopped-by the rural town of Eastover where resources are often less accessible which makes the post office even more vital.

“This is not about just voting to me, this is about how we stay connected to each other,” Clyburn said.

For Bernice Scott, a Hopkins resident, it means not having access to bills like her insurance.

“I called my insurance company and they said they had already sent (my bill). I didn’t get it until about a week ago,” Scott said. “We’ve got to do better than that.”

Margaret Sumpter agreed, concerned that her ballot, if mailed, may not be counted.

“There are some days where I don’t get any mail, and then the next day I might have a box full of mail,” Sumpter said. “I just want to see where I can vote today and put it in my mailbox and feel safe or go to a blue box and drop it in the box and feel safe knowing it’s going to get there and my vote is going to get counted.”

In a statement, Louis DeJoy, the agency’s new leader and a major Republican donor, responded to the controversy.

“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” the statement read.

He added that he will delay changes to the service to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

