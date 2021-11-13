COMET offering free rides for Columbia runoff voters

Residents who are headed to the polls to vote will be able to ride for free on COMET buses.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents who are planning to vote in the Nov. 16 runoff elections, which involve two important seats in Columbia, will be able to catch a ride for free.

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced on Friday that its fixed-route buses and Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) services will be free for those going to vote on Tuesday.

“We realize how important it is for people to have access to the political process and The COMET wants to ensure that transportation is available to help those needing a ride to the polls,” COMET interim director Derrick Huggins said in a statement released with the announcement.

On Tuesday, two races in the Midlands are on the ballot: the mayoral race between Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine and the at-large Columbia city council race between Aditi Bussells and Tyler Bailey.

The vice-chair for COMET's board of directors, Allison Terracio, said that the authority has a "long history" of providing residents with transportation to the polls.

"We are happy to provide this complimentary transportation during the election season for the people we serve in the Midlands," she said.

Riders wanting to plan ahead can download the "Catch the COMET" app on their smart device to plan a trip. Riders can also learn more about various routes on the CatchtheCOMET website or call 803-255-7100.