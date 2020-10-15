More than 100 absentee ballots found undelivered in Louisville

Special agents with the Office of Inspector General recovered 112 absentee ballots intended for the 40299 area code discarded.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General confirmed special agents recovered 112 undelivered absentee ballots intended for the 40299 area code Thursday morning.

Special Agent Scott Balfour said the USPS OIG in Louisville responded to a report of undelivered mail found by a citizen. When they arrived, they found several classes of mail, including the absentee ballots and two political advertisements, meant for the Jeffersontown area.

The ballots and flyers have been returned to the USPS and will be delivered to customers Thursday. Balfour did not say where in Louisville the mail was discovered, but said agents with the USPS OIG are working to identify who is responsible for discarding the mail. The case will be presented to the U.S. Attorney's office when it is finished.

"I will point out that the vast majority of the Postal Service’s 630,000 employees are hard-working, trustworthy individuals work around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail, and incidents of this nature are exceedingly rare when put into that context," Balfour said in a statement.

Anyone who notices crimes committed by postal employees is asked to call the USPS OIG's hotline at (888) USPS-OIG or report the crime at www.uspsoig.gov.

